Japanese Spaghetti Junction
This monstrous highway interchange, that connects Route 20 with the Ken’odo, is known as the Takaosan Interchange. is located in Sagamihara, Japan. Photographer Benjamin Lee’s arial capture of the structure emphasizes the incredible feat of engineering needed to accommodate the unique constraints of heavy mountainous terrain and dense city. This view gives a vantage point of the 12-way interchange that you’d not otherwise get from a car window. The junction contains 6 separate tunnel entrances, a river, and a toll all booth nestled in steep valley hills. I wonder how well Siri could handle this?
Your local burger joint is not immune to the enshitification. “Wendy’s will start experimenting with surge pricing, much like Uber and Lyft, as the company rolls out digital menus to all its United States restaurants by 2025, according to the company’s February earnings call. Under the test, burgers, Frosties, and other menu items will have “dynamic prices,” costing more during times of increased demand.”
Zotify will allow you to download any liked songs, entire albums, artist catalogs, singles, podcasts or playlists from Spotify at up to 320kbps quality in multiple audio formats. Get it while it’s hot.
Cory Doctorow and his daughter, Posey, have a regular sushi date. “Every week or two, we visit a different sushi restaurant, usually near our place in Burbank, and have a (usually) fantastic meal. We bring along a little notebook and take notes and keep scores on everything we try, and then (usually) we give the restaurant an overall rating.” They call it the Sushi Chronicles. What a cute idea.
The 30 Best Fantasy Novels Of All Time?
The Standard has posted a genre bending list of 30 of the Best Fantasy Novels of All Time. I like the list overall because of its genre bending nature. Are Watership Down & 100 Years of Solitude really fantasy? My inclination is towards “Yes”. Neil Gaiman (whose novels make the list a couple of times) holds a discussion of the list’s weaknesses. All the usual caveats about “best of” internet lists apply.
- The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien
- The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien
- The Silmarillion by J. R. R. Tolkien, edited by Christopher Tolkien
- Inkheart by Cornelia Funke
- Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
- The Once and Future King by T.H. White
- The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis
- A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle
- Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones
- The Song of Achilles by Madeleine Miller
- A Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin
- Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
- The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Eragon by Christopher Paolini
- Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman
- The Wrath and the Dawn by Renee Ahdieh
- My Life in the Bush of Ghosts by Amos Tutuola
- Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
- Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
- His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman
- Stardust by Neil Gaiman
- Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J. K. Rowling
- Babel by R.F. Kuang
- One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
- Watership Down by Richard Adams
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
- The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett
“The LightSound device was designed and developed in 2017 as a tool for the Blind and Low Vision (BLV) community to experience a solar eclipse with sound. As the Moon eclipses the Sun during a Solar Eclipse the sunlight begins to dim and the LightSound device will output a change in musical tone.” Brilliant!
via Kottke
With dollars provided through the Climate Protection Fund, Denver will pay you to ride your bike this spring. There are three separate pilot programs with a total of $150,000 toward experimenting with paying Denverites to ride their bike instead of taking a car. Two are currently available to apply to: the West Corridor Program and the Streets Partnership Program.
As a person who has had my own, personal, battles with CSS and as a person who loves clouds – I have a true appreciation for these remarkable CSS3D Clouds.
A Picture Takes A Thousand Words
The Chromatic Typewriter is a modded 1937 Underwood Standard typewriter. It was designed to paint instead of type. Artist Tyree Callahan replaced letters and keys with colored pads and labels, each with a different hue, to create a comceptual painting machine. A synesthetes dream.
Moonlight Shining Down On Me
Stumbling on the wonderful Blaze Foley this late in life is a damn shame. If you are like I was, you should give him a listen right now. I also found this blurb from wikipedia, about his master tapes, worthy of sharing.
The master tapes from his first studio album were confiscated by the DEA when the album’s executive producer was caught in a drug bust. Another studio album disappeared when the master copies were stolen along with his belongings from a station wagon that Foley had been given and lived in. A third studio album, Wanted More Dead Than Alive, was thought to have disappeared until, many years after Foley died, a friend who was cleaning out his car discovered what sounded like the Bee Creek recording sessions on which he and other musicians had performed. When Foley died, his attorney immediately nullified the recording contract and the master tapes subsequently disappeared, reportedly having been lost in a flood.
So all the master tapes are gone. But if you’d like, you can still pick up The Dawg Years Reissue on 8 track from Sacred Bones Records.
via Derek Erdman
