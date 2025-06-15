This monstrous highway interchange, that connects Route 20 with the Ken’odo, is known as the Takaosan Interchange. is located in Sagamihara, Japan. Photographer Benjamin Lee’s arial capture of the structure emphasizes the incredible feat of engineering needed to accommodate the unique constraints of heavy mountainous terrain and dense city. This view gives a vantage point of the 12-way interchange that you’d not otherwise get from a car window. The junction contains 6 separate tunnel entrances, a river, and a toll all booth nestled in steep valley hills. I wonder how well Siri could handle this?